One in critical condition from head on crash Thursday morning

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– One person is in critical condition following a head on collision on Highway 1 Thursday morning at 5:41 a.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

SBC Fire say crews responded to the three-car crash finding two patients with injury. One was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in critical condition and the other person sustained minor injury.

Vehicle head on collision 5:41am HWY 1, 1 mi W of HWY 101. 2 patients. 1 critical flown to SBCH via Calstar. HWY 1 down to 1 lane on Las Cruces Grade with units on scene. pic.twitter.com/g2s2qBkZ2C — PIO (@PIOSBCFireInfo) April 13, 2023

Highway 1 was down to one lane on Las Cruces Grade just south of Highway 101 to allow for emergency response as a result of the crash, according to Caltrans.