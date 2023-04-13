Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
One in critical condition from head on crash Thursday morning

SBC Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– One person is in critical condition following a head on collision on Highway 1 Thursday morning at 5:41 a.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

SBC Fire say crews responded to the three-car crash finding two patients with injury. One was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in critical condition and the other person sustained minor injury.

Highway 1 was down to one lane on Las Cruces Grade just south of Highway 101 to allow for emergency response as a result of the crash, according to Caltrans.

