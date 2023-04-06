CSU Channel Islands kicks off Earth Month with a targeted grazing and herding demonstration
CHANNEL ISLANDS, Calif.– CSU Channel Islands kicked off the college's first ever Earth Month with a flock of goats and sheep on campus to highlight targeted grazing.
The flock of animals chomped away at weeds to show an earth friendly use of livestock to meet vegetation management goals for farmers.
Herding dog Banjo joined for a herding demonstration of a increasingly popular grazing tactic to clear brush.
