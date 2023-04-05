Santa Barbara County Supervisors call special meeting to address so-called “renovictions”

SANTA BARBARBA, Calif. – People living in one of Isla Vista's largest apartment complexes received 60-day notices last month.

They include families and students who live at the CBC and Sweeps complex.

One student said they wouldn't be able to graduate this year if they have to move.

The building has a new owner called Core Spaces.

Supervisors Das Williams and Laura Capps worked with the county staff to act fast by calling a special meeting that will take place on Thursday at 9 a.m. in Administration Building's board room in person and virtually.

"This is a code red emergency not just in our office but mostly for these families and really for our entire community these families there are 264 units and we estimate about 800 people are all of the sudden out of a home there is literally not place for them to turn, " said Supervisor Capps.

Capps said evictions have a ripple effect.

"There is literally no place for them to turn we have a housing crisis , we have a housing crunch."

She said it impacts all incomes.

"When you take away the lowest ladder of the rentals out there is put the squeeze on up and we are all feeling it. I am a renter I feel it."

Santa Barbara rents are making headlines nationally, too.

Statists show that rents have doubled in the last six years nationally.

The average one bedroom in Santa Barbara is $2200 a month which is more than some mortgages.

"In Santa Barbara we are number one for the highest one bedroom in the nation, higher than Beverly Hills, higher than L.A. Santa Monica, New Yorks City, it is egregious and it has to stop."

The ordinance they are considering is similar to one recently passed by the city of Santa Barbara .

The intention is to make it harder for landlords to remodel just to hike up the rent.

Your News Channel will have more on the special meeting tonight.

