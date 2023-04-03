Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Search is on for downed kite surfer off of Miramar Beach

Montecito Fire Protection District

MONTECITO, Calif. – Montecito Fire Protection District is managing a search for a downed kite surfer reported to have crashed a half mile off the coast of Miramar Beach.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a person staying at the Miramar Hotel saw and reported the crash.

Three water rescue craft and a Santa Barbara County Fire helicopter are on the scene.

This is an ongoing incident and more details will be added as they arrive.

