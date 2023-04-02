Italian Pottery Outlet celebrates 40th anniversary

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A business that survived economic ups and downs including the Thomas Fire, COVID and bad weather is celebrating a milestone.

Italian Pottery Outlet marked its 40th anniversary on Saturday with a sale and party.

It's a family owned business on the 900 block of State Street in Santa Barbara.

The siblings who work at the outlet credit their Italian father for starting the business and and their long time customers for keeping it going.

"We are very excited. I mean through lock down we were able to do great business because we had a website since the beginning and we have been around for so many years, " said Adele Spalluto, " and our customers, we have customers today that came in to see us and wish us well, that have been with us for 30 years and we are not just a ceramic store we have gifts in every different price range for everyone."

Tourists often ask for tips on where to wine and dine.

Employees are also happy to take on a concierge role.

For a link to the store's website visit italianpottery.com.

