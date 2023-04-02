Bishop Diego High School students wrapped up final production of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” at Center Stage Theater

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Bishop Diego High School students wrapped up their final production of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” at Downtown Santa Barbara’s Center Stage Theater today.

The musical explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang. This is a coming of age story for both Charlie Brown and his friends.

The high school student performers had 3 months to prepare for Bishop Diego High School’s first major musical theater production.

“They've been working really hard on this show. And I think it shows like they're having a great time on stage,” said Director Samantha Eve.

“I was kind of stunned. I was like, Wow, I had no idea. All of my friends had so much talent. It was really like amazing to see,” said student audience member Sean Monaghan.

The musical follows Charlie Brown as he works through developing greater self confidence.

“On the show, he's kind of really depressed. So I have to act depressed and really get into the character before you go on stage. You have to be like, you know?” said Sarah Fellers who plays Charlie Brown.

The eclectic range of music spans everything from Jazz and Spanish music to Beethoven and Broadway.

Each song moves the plot forward and brings each character to life.

“Snoopy is like split into two different points, just like very angry Spanish flamenco part, which represents Snoopy's, you know, like dog tendencies and then the really peaceful pole which represents a sleeping dog tendencies is all of the music in the show just serves the characters very, very well,” said Music Director Jay Real.

The story inspired many to share what they thinks makes someone a good man.

“A good man is somebody that tries to do right by everybody and they try to do that as much as they can,” said Real.

“What makes someone a good man? Maybe how he is good to his friends,” said one child audience member.

“Having humility, nobility, and a sense of honor, I was going to say someone who is authentically themselves just because who you are is pretty freaking cool,” said the actors who played Snoopy and Lucy.

“You're a good man, Charlie Brown” is one of many musicals playing at Center Stage Theater.

Other upcoming musicals include “Once” and “Bulletproof Unicorn.”

