Santa Barbara County starts Tsunami Preparedness Week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara County recognizes Mar. 27 through Mar. 31 as Tsunami Preparedness Week.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains that tsunamis are giant waves caused by earthquakes or volcanic eruptions under the sea. All coastal areas have the potential to become inundated by a tsunami.

A volcanic eruption off the Tonga Islands in January of 2022 triggered a tsunami advisory for Santa Barbara County.

Preparation before any emergency is critical and tsunami preparedness includes the following:

Know the tsunami hazard zones for areas you live and/or visit

People living, visiting, or working in a tsunami hazard area must be aware of the warning signs that indicate potential tsunami activity including a strong earthquake, the ocean withdrawing or rising rapidly, or a loud, roaring sound coming from the sea

Identify an evacuation location that is on high ground or inland, away from the water and accessible by foot. Evacuation sites should be accessible by walking and not dependent on a vehicle. Some beaches and beachside areas have tsunami-specific evacuation routes and maps on site

Practice walking your evacuation routes to make evacuation quicker and easier

Register for emergency alerts from local public safety officials: County of SB and City of Goleta

The first wave of a tsunami event may not be the last or even the largest. The danger of tsunamis may last for hours or days.

There are three levels of notification for tsunamis, but there may not be time for public safety officials to send notifications before the effects of a tsunami are encountered.

Nevertheless, knowledge of the notification system can help you and those around you stay safe. The notification levels and what they mean are below:

A Tsunami Watch: a tsunami may later impact an area

A Tsunami Advisory: a tsunami with the potential to generate strong currents or waves is imminent, expected, or occurring

A Tsunami Warning: a tsunami with the potential to generate widespread inundation is imminent, expected, or occurring. Evacuations of identified tsunami inundation areas will be required

“During this unprecedented year of weather-related events, we encourage our community not to lose sight of the other threats our coastal communities face,” shared Director for the County Office of Emergency Management Kelly Hubbard. “We encourage residents and visitors of our beautiful coastlines to take time this week to identify tsunami hazard zones and how they would evacuate the beach on foot in the case of a tsunami. A few minutes of preparation now can lead to life-saving actions later.”

More information about tsunami safety and tips you can use in the event of one can be found here.