Full overnight closure of HWY 101 near SR 135 in Los Alamos Monday night

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Caltrans District 5 announced an overnight full closure of HWY 101 near State Route 135 in Los Alamos starting at 8 p.m. Monday to continue to reconstruct bridges at the interchange.

Both north and southbound lanes will be closed on HWY at the state route 135 interchange from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. All drivers can take a detour at exit 154 to Hwy. 135 (Bell Street) to either the north or south US 101 on-ramp depending on direction, according to Caltrans.

Officials say the $10 million project is expected to be complete in spring 2023.

Visit the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page at http://cad.chp.ca.gov or traveler information at https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ for latest updates.