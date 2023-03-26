Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
March 26, 2023 10:17 pm
A Montecito mother’s warning about fentanyl after losing her only child receives recognition

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The story about a Montecito mother who lost her only child to fentanyl was recognized by the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California.

It was one of 5 Golden Mike awards presented to KEYT-TV at the 73rd Golden Mike Awards honoring excellence in Broadcast Journalism.

"I am honored and sad at the same time," said Stephanie Forrester.

Forrester, who has been spending time in Ohio in her son's death, intended to take part in the ceremony, but an airline delay in Chicago made her miss the event.

"I wish I could have been there, I'm so grateful," said Forrester.

Her son Justin, 22, died on 2-22-22.

Forrester quickly agreed to share her experience in an effort to help others by raising awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.

"It was only not even two weeks since my son had passed but I felt that the awareness and the importance needed to be put out there. I pray for anybody that is suffering with addiction, mental illness, I just want you to know that you are not alone and there is help out there."

She said had her son late in life and named him Justin because she had him "just in time."

"I know Justin is looking down and this is exactly what he would have wanted to see happen."

She broke into tears watching the Golden Mike Awards on social media.

"I'm grateful for the story that went out in hopes that other people can maybe educate themselves, somebody could listen to my story and know what it feels like from a mother's perspective of losing their only child."

She urges people to reach out for help and to raise awareness by talking the deadly drug.

For a link to the prior report visit, https://keyt.com/news/santa-barbara-s-county/2022/04/14/montecito-mother-warns-of-fentanyl-dangers-after-death-of-her-son/

Tracy Lehr

