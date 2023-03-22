Storm impacts beach access below Hope Ranch

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Hope Ranch neighbors usually have easy access to the beach, but some of them say the recent storm debris has blocked one of their paths.

It appears to be a path below the so-called Hope Ranch Volcano.

It is actually a shallow volcanic crater or steam vent known as a Solfatara.

People in Hope Ranch sometimes say they can smell sulfur.

"It is kind of cool thing to have this geological thing in our backyard,"said Bonnie, who chose not to give her last name.

She said, "There are so many rocks and boulders it is impossible to walk on. We just turned around."

During the drought the Solfatara each-goers can't get past the rocks and boulders.