Local health experts give tips on how to prioritize mental health amidst gloomy weather
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— The recent storms have not only been putting a damper on people’s outdoor plans. They’ve also been significantly impacting mental health. According to mental health experts like Annmarie Cameron, there is a direct correlation between mood and access to sunlight. She talks about how thing like light therapy, Vitamin D, and connection with others can help counteract the negative impact of the gloomy weather. We’ll be speaking with Annmarie and other mental health experts about how people can prioritize their mental health and feel a sense of connection.