Tuesday storm brings business to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— The storm may have created slippery roads, flooding, and anxiety for some local residents, but it’s not all doom and gloom.

Some local businesses are seeing a boost in business where they otherwise wouldn’t on a sunny, breezy day.

Many are replacing worn out rain gear with newer rain jackets and rain boots. Others are going to hardware stores to fix household items damaged by the storm.

Places like bowling alleys and movie theaters are also seeing more foot traffic than usual.

We’ll be speaking to locals about how they find a sense of community during these rainy weather conditions.