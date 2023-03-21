Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
New
Published 10:35 pm

Storm water runoff can cause increased risk of illness county public health department warns

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services warn about the potential health risks associated with contact with storm water runoff in local waterways and beaches.

Rain storms lead to untreated water runoff and contact with this water can increase the risk for illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.

To minimize these potential health risks, county health services recommend avoiding contact with ocean and creek water for at least three days following a rainstorm.

The highest levels of bacteria and pollutants are found near drainpipes and creek outfall areas.

Sport harvesters should wait at least ten days before harvesting shellfish. Properly cooking shellfish can remove bacteria, but is less effective for potential viruses the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department explains.

