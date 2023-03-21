Rain puts windshield wipers to work

SANTA BARBARA, Calif-The latest storm seemed to go back and forth like windshield wipers, between light and pounding rain.

When it pours drivers know right away whether their wipers are working.

Auto parts store workers said they have been selling a lot. They said rain is good for business.

Although a single blade will set you back about $29, the manager of O'Reilly's on Milpas said they are like shoes--you should buy a pair.

Enrique Gonzales said you will know you need new ones when they feel like they are wiping an uneven area and when the rubber feels hard to the touch.

"I love it we do need the rain and it gives us good business it gives us an opportunity to meet a lot of people that we help them with their wipers," said Gonzales, "If they want to tip us we say 'no' we are here for customer service."

Before sunset Santa Barbara resident saw a bit of hail and heard thunder.

Roads that flooded last week appear to be faring better this week.

We will have more on the storm tonight on the news.