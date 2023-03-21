Goleta requests public input on grant application

GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta is asking for community input on how best to use a Clean California Local Grant through surveys due by Apr. 14 of this year.

Goleta intends to use these grants to reduce trash and pollution as well as beautify Old Town Goleta.

That community survey can found in both English and Español.

The results from these surveys will be used when the city submits a Clean California Local Grant application to CalTrans. Notification of approval from CalTrans would come in the fall.