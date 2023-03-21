Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Goleta requests public input on grant application

City of Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta is asking for community input on how best to use a Clean California Local Grant through surveys due by Apr. 14 of this year.

Goleta intends to use these grants to reduce trash and pollution as well as beautify Old Town Goleta.

That community survey can found in both English and Español.

The results from these surveys will be used when the city submits a Clean California Local Grant application to CalTrans. Notification of approval from CalTrans would come in the fall.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

