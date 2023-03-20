Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara makes moves on major community center project

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara begins to break ground to make major renovations on its Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center set to reopen October 2023.

The center will expand to feature the Marion and Aaron Gural Arts & Culture Center, Center for Jewish Education, a new lobby, and Santa Barbara’s only Jewish deli.

“After years of planning, we are elated to share our beautifully transformed space. With a focus on arts, culture, and education, the grand reopening of the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center will allow us to welcome the entire Santa Barbara community, starting with Santa Barbara’s only Jewish deli!," said Executive Director Cyndi Silverman.

Renovations will expand the Jewish Federation Holocaust education program and exhibits that play a main role in teaching Santa Barbara students about the Holocaust and jewish history.

The renovations will allows the current exhibit "Portraits of Survival: Life Journeys through the Holocaust and Beyond" to expand to included multimedia elements. Alongside new exhibit space, the planned arts & culture center will be a dedicated space for art and community gathering.

For more information on the project, visit jewishsantabarbara.org/campaign.