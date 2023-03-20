37-year-old Carpinteria resident arrested for decade long child molestation

CARPINTERIA, Calif.– 37-year-old Luis Antonio Ibarra Delgadillo, aka Anthony Ibarra, was arrested for the sexual abuse and molestation of a child under the age of ten dating back to 2015, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff deputies arrested Ibarra Delgadillo on Mar.10 following a confidential criminal investigation.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's believe there are additional sexual assault victims and survivors who endured abuse at the hands of Ibarra Delgadillo and ask those associated with the Carpinteria resident to come forward.

Anyone with knowledge of additional crimes associated with Ibarra Delgadillo, should please contact Detective Swank by phone at 805-681-4150 or submit information online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip or by calling (805)681-4171 to remain anonymous.

Any survivors and victims of sexual abuse and assault can access and find upport services through community partner, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA). Services offered by STESA include a confidential 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling. You can reach a STESA advocate at any time by calling (805) 564-3696.

Ibarra Delgadillo is being held at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Main Jail without bail for felony violations of sexual crimes against a child.