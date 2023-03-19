Hundreds turn out for Annual Magic Show at Lobero Theater

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—The Lobero Theater was packed today for its annual magic extravaganza.

Visitors of all ages trickled in to catch a glimpse of this annual show called “It’s Magic.”

The show has been running for over 20 years, and Saturday’s show featured world renowned magician Lance Burton.

From the youngest child to the oldest adult, magic is the medium that allows audiences to escape their every day world.

“We get to see the world the way it should be, not the way it is,” said Magic Castle Founder Milton Larsen.

“The reality isn’t always positive, so we need to get away once in a while,” said attendee Arlene Jakes.

For master magician Lance Burton, the escape to greatness began with a coin.

“The defining moment of my life was when the magician pulled the silver dollar out from behind my ear and I spent my entire life trying to get back to that same moment,” said Burton.

Burton gets to relive that moment vicariously through the audiences he’s bewildered throughout the decades.

The sounds of gasps, applause, and cheering echoed throughout the audience during Burton’s variety show featuring sleight of hand magic and illusions.

Burton seemlessly integrated overly eager kids into his acts— at one point dozens of kids ran to the stage to get up close and personal with their bedazzled hero.

The show proved that magic is truly universal.

“ Anytime you can have entertainment that appeals to adults and senior citizens and kids and people of all religions and all nationalities, I think you got a winner,” said Burton.