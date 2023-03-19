CACHUMA LAKE HOSTS THE ANNUAL DISK GOLF TOURNAMENT

CACHUMA LAKE, Calif. -- Cachuma Lake hosted the Annual Disk Golf Tournament this weekend.

Participants played the 18-hole course while the rain took a break.

Cachuma Lake visitor Adam Lopez from Santa Maria said he enjoyed the water-filled views of the lake.

“It feels nice to actually get back to our normal Central Coast, whether we're used to our 65 to 75 year-round in these last couple of months have been pretty cold," said Lopez.

The Lake is filled at 99.4% of capacity.

Earlier this year Cachuma Lake was filled to capacity for the first time in over a decade.

The Bradbury Dam had to be opened to release the water.