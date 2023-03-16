Pacific Biz Times Reports: Local region avoids impacts from Silicon Valley Bank failure

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In this week's Pacific Coast Business Times, reporter Jorge Mercado co-wrote about the recent failures of Santa Clara-based Silicon Valley Bank and New York-based Signature Bank, and how investors in the Santa Barbara region have not been impacted. Top management at American Riviera and Montecito Bank & Trust share how the local banks have security systems in place and, the importance of customers diversifying their risk.

Beth Farnsworth is the evening anchor for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about Beth, click here

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.