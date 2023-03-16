Pacific Biz Times Reports: Local region avoids impacts from Silicon Valley Bank failure
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In this week's Pacific Coast Business Times, reporter Jorge Mercado co-wrote about the recent failures of Santa Clara-based Silicon Valley Bank and New York-based Signature Bank, and how investors in the Santa Barbara region have not been impacted. Top management at American Riviera and Montecito Bank & Trust share how the local banks have security systems in place and, the importance of customers diversifying their risk.