Locals share impact of new Inclusive Arts Clubhouse since opening day in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Grace Fisher Foundation just opened a new venue for youths with a disability.

The Inclusive Arts Clubhouse is a headquarters providing a safe space for those with all abilities.

The clubhouse is meant to give children and young adults a place to express themselves through art, music, dance and other creative activities.

There are also programs for adults living with conditions such as MS, Parkinson's Disease and Spinal Cord Injuries.

This inclusive space was founded by Grace Fisher who became paralyzed from the neck down at age 17.

Since the launch of the Grace Fisher Foundation, Fisher's goal has been to connect kids with disabilities to the creative arts.

The Inclusive Arts Clubhouse is located at La Cumbre Plaza, Space F 118, next to the Museum of Sensory and Movement Experience.

The clubhouse includes creation stations for art classes, a dance floor, gallery walls for art exhibits, as well as quiet areas.

There is also a retail space featuring local artwork for sale.

Fisher's hope is the clubhouse will become a place for artistic activity with people of all abilities coming together.

For more information on the Grace Fisher Foundation, please visit gracefisherfoundation.org/clubhouse.

