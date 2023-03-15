Soaking storm leaves behind multiple clean up and repair jobs on the South Coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Even though the atmospheric river-style rain event is gone over Santa Barbara County, you will be seeing many crews out on calls for clean up jobs and on going efforts to prevent future flooding.

The creeks held in Tuesday's event. Saturated hillsides, however, did not all hold together. Some came apart.

Slides were reported on Coronel St. below Loma Alta where a walking path passes under McKinley school.

There was also a slide that closed the 1100 block of Miramonte Dr. near Carrillo St.

Santa Barbara City Public Works crews will be on the scene to assess the damage, clean up what came down and evaluate any long term efforts to hold the hills together.

The latest storm was consistent with rain and showers all day. Within that, there were only a few peak periods of intense rain but not enough to overwhelm the areas creeks.

The increased rainfall and runoff in the Santa Ynez Valley is adding to the overall flow coming from Cachuma Lake which has been at capacity for several weeks.

A controlled water release to Solvang, Buellton, and Lompoc is underway and that's filled the Santa Ynez River bank to bank.

