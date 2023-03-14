Large eucalyptus trees falls across San Jose Creek and partially into street on Calle Real in Goleta

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire crews are on-site surveying the damage caused by a fallen eucalyptus tree across San Jose Creek and partially onto Calle Real in Goleta Tuesday afternoon as the storm hits the Central Coast.

SBC FF’s survey the damage caused by a 100’ eucalyptus tree that fell across San Jose Creek and partially onto Calle Real in the City of Goleta. With the ground already saturated and winds picking up, more will surely follow. Please treat all lines down as live wires & Call 911. pic.twitter.com/9llhXl6BbL — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) March 14, 2023

As the tree potentially pulled down wires, SBC Fire wants remind the community to treat all downed wires as live and active.

With more rain on the way, SBC Fire Department warns of further fallen trees.