Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
New
Published 12:23 pm

Large eucalyptus trees falls across San Jose Creek and partially into street on Calle Real in Goleta

SBC Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire crews are on-site surveying the damage caused by a fallen eucalyptus tree across San Jose Creek and partially onto Calle Real in Goleta Tuesday afternoon as the storm hits the Central Coast.

As the tree potentially pulled down wires, SBC Fire wants remind the community to treat all downed wires as live and active.

With more rain on the way, SBC Fire Department warns of further fallen trees.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
downed tree
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content