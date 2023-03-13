Skip to Content
Two men stabbed during early morning fight on State Street

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Two people involved with a physical altercation between two groups sustained stab wounds around 3:16 a.m. near 500 State St. on Mar. 12 according to Santa Barbara police.

Responding officers located each of the two adult males with stab wounds, one in the first block of East Cota Street, and the other in the first block of Ortega Street.

Both of them were transported by paramedics to Cottage Hospital where they are stable but in critical condition, Santa Barbara police detail.

This incident is currently under investigation by Santa Barbara Police Detectives.

