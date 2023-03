SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– A surfer died from cardiac arrest following a water rescue around 3:30 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

SBC Fire reported responding to a call of an unconscious surfer pulled from the ocean between UCSB campus and Goleta Beach by a fellow surfer. The bystander performed CPR prior to SBC Fire arrival.

Despite efforts, the surfer was pronounced deceased.