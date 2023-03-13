Santa Barbara Sheriff’s conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds ahead of Tuesday rain

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will be doing fly-overs of the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria river to clear people occupying the riverbed ahead of Tuesday's rainfall.

Air support is alerting people that water levels are expected to increase with more rain on the way and that it is unsafe to remain in the riverbeds.

County Air Support will be conducting fly over announcements along the Santa Maria and Santa Ynez riverbeds notifying anyone in the riverbed that water levels are expected to rise, the area is unsafe, and there is temporary shelter available. — SB Sheriff's Office (@sbsheriff) March 13, 2023

5Cities Homeless Coalition is offering temporary shelter at the Arroyo Grande warming center.