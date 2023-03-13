Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Published 4:45 pm

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds ahead of Tuesday rain

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will be doing fly-overs of the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria river to clear people occupying the riverbed ahead of Tuesday's rainfall.

Air support is alerting people that water levels are expected to increase with more rain on the way and that it is unsafe to remain in the riverbeds.

5Cities Homeless Coalition is offering temporary shelter at the Arroyo Grande warming center.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

