Gauchos can’t hold lead and lose a heartbreaker to Hawaii in Big West women’s final

Gauchos lose a heartbreaker in Big West Championship game.

HENDERSON, Nevada. - UCSB just could not stop the Hawaii comeback as they lose in the last seconds 61-59 in the Big West Tournament title game.

Trailing by a point, Deajah Phillips was fouled making a driving layup with 3.4 seconds to go give the Rainbow Wahine the dramatic victory.

She made the free throw to put Hawaii up two.

After a time out UCSB advanced the ball to half court and inbounded the ball to Anya Choice but her long three-pointer hit the back of the rim as time expired.

The Gauchos controlled most of the game leading 38-23 at halftime and they even led 51-39 early in the fourth quarter.

But Hawaii made 6 three-pointers in the final quarter tho stun the Gauchos who end up 21-12 on the season unless they play in a postseason tournament.

Senior Alexis Tucker scored a game-high 21 points while fellow senior Ila Lane added 12 points.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

