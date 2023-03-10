Steady rain around Santa Barbara has residents on alert but creeks hold

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After destructive flows in January during a persistent storm the latest round of rain is again worrying residents in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria.

The current storm, pushed with an Atmospheric River flow is pouring the most moisture to the north of Santa Barbara, but the constant rainfall in the South Coast area is causing some street flooding.

Early in the day one lane of Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria was full of water from the storm causing drivers to carefully navigate around the area near Highway 192.

Early in the afternoon, a delivery truck went out of control on Mission Canyon Road and ended up hanging on the historic bridge in the area. Santa Barbara Police came out to investigate and control traffic for the arriving tow truck from Thomas towing.

All of the area creeks are moving swiftly but are holding within their banks.

