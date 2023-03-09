Skip to Content
Ballet Hispanico performs to local elementary schoolchildren ahead of weekend show

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– UCSB Arts & Lectures hosted its K-12 Arts Adventure program Thursday morning introducing hundreds of elementary school children to the acclaimed Ballet Hispanico ahead of the tropes opening night at the Granda Theatre.

The international Ballet Hispanico performs folk dances from and inspired by Latin American countries. Around 500 third through fifth graders watched the group take the stage.

Ballet Hispanico is set to perform its first ever work of Doña Perón Saturday, Mar. 11, at the Granda Theatre. Click here for more information and tickets.

