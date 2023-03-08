ShelterBox USA hosts women’s panel in honor of International Women’s Day

Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Shelterbox USA celebrates International Women's Day with panel discussion

MONTECITO, Calif.-ShelterBox USA hosted an International Women's Day celebration.

The nonprofit put together a panel of women who talked about advancing equity and access around the world.

Panelists included former State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, Economic Ventures CEO Kathy Odell, Montecito Journal CEO Gwyn Lurie and UCSB Dean of Student Life Katya Armistead.

ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray served as the moderator.

She said it will take years for women to reach gender equality.

Woman are also disproportionately impacted by disasters

The nonprofit is trying to help them rebuild and recover around the world.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

