CSU Channel Islands honors Dolores Huerta with exhibition and ribbon cutting ceremony on International Women’s Day

CHANNEL ISLANDS, Calif.– Dolores Huerta, an iconic 1960s and '70s Chicana civil rights activist and prominent fighter for racial and labor justice cofounding the United Farm Workers Union, ushered in her legacy at CSU Channel Islands Wednesday afternoon in a ribbon cutting ceremony for an exhibition focused on Huerta's 92-year-old fight for equality.

The exhibition titled “Dolores Huerta: Revolution in the Fields/Revolución en los Campos” explores the Latina civil rights figures career, public life, and what inspires Huerta to maintain the fight to today.

Huerta visited CSU Channel Islands Wednesday to cut the ribbon, but before doing so Huerta held a storytelling hour reading from the book “Dolores Huerta: A Hero to Migrant Workers” by Sarah Warren, as well as, spoke with attendees on her decades long experience as female activist.

“As a Hispanic Serving Institution, it is important that the campus create culturally relevant programming that contributes to all students’ success. The Center for Community Engagement, in partnership with the Broome Library, saw an opportunity to do just that with the hosting of this traveling exhibition that introduces Dolores Huerta’s work as a civil rights icon to the next generation of young leaders and keeps her legacy of activism alive." - Director of the Center for Community Engagement Pilar Pacheco

Pacheco also noted what the exhibition means in continuing to occupy space not often made for an overlooked history.

“This is especially important at a time when so much of history is being silenced and erased. Hers is a voice and story that is to be celebrated today and always.”

You can checkout the “Dolores Huerta: Revolution in the Fields/Revolución en los Campos” exhibition now until run May 7 in the John Spoor Broome Library Exhibition Hall during operation hours.