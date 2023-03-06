Local organization launches Water Payment Assistance Program in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A local organization is launching a new Water Payment Assistance Program in Santa Barbara County this week.

CommUnify is kicking off the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program to help families in need throughout the comunity.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program offers a one-time payment for your wastewater bill.

The amount of assistance for each resident depends on the past due balance and current charges of the household’s residential water and wastewater bills.

Households whose utility payments are included in their rent may also be eligible for LIHWAP.

Program participation is limited to households receiving services from water and wastewater providers enrolled in the LIHWAP partnership.

In order to qualify you must be 18 years or older, live in Santa Barbara County, and meet income eligibility guidelines.

Local water and wastewater district must be an enrolled partner.

You must also be able to provide all documents requested in the LIHWAP Water Assistance Application.

Households can request to complete a LIHWAP screening form by dialing 2-1-1 or by applying online.

Kemba Lawrence, Community Services Director and Patricia Keelean, CEO OF CommUnify share how this program can help families with limited income.

