Santa Barbara Central Library to relocate services to Faulkner Gallery on Mar. 6 due to construction

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The Santa Barbara Central Library will have relocate services from the main library starting Mar. 6 to Mar. 13 to conduct asbestos abatement during its remodel.

Library services will be available in a limited capacity in the Faulkner Gallery during normal business hours Tuesday through Saturday.

There will be no storytimes during this construction period at the Faulkner Gallery, but has relocated literacy programs to Alameda Park. Find the full list of programs offered below.

  • Wiggly Storytime on Tuesday, March 7 at 10:30 a.m. and Bilingual Music & Movement at 10:15 a.m.
  • Baby & Me program at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8

Additional storytimes are available at Eastside Library and with the Library on the Go van throughout the week.

This construction project is apart of the installation of a new ADA elevator to ensure the library is accessible to all.

