Santa Barbara cheer team awarded bid winners at 2023 NCA All-Star Nationals

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara-based Central Coast Elite, "KNOCKOUT," a local all-star cheer team took home a big national title over the weekend.

National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), a Varsity Spirit brand, selected the club cheer team as a First Year Select Paid Youth Summit bid winner.

At the 2023 NCA All-Star Nationals in Dallas, Texas, the small D2 gym competed in the youth level 2 division and their team, "KNOCKOUT," took the top spot against 13 teams.

Central Coast Elite made history as this is the first time the gym has ever won the national championship title at NCA.

With placing first place, "KNOCKOUT" also received an invitation to the Youth Summit, happening at the end of April in Tampa, Florida.