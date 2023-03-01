15th annual Santa Barbara Women of Achievement Awards to honor climate advocates

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara chapter of Association for Women in Communications (AWC) announced it will honor two climate advocates at the 15th annual Women of Achievement Awards.

The ceremony will honor Hillary Hauser and Dr. Leah Stoke on April 27 at 11:30 a.m. at Cabrillo Pavilion.

Honoree Hauser is an Executive Director and photojournalist who co-founded the nonprofit Heal the Ocean in 1998. Her organization focuses on wastewater infrastructure – sewers and septic systems – as well as ocean dumping practices that have contributed to ocean pollution.

According to AWC-SB, Houser is also outspoken about climate change.

“As a longtime writer and journalist, this feels like I’ve just been awarded the Oscar of writing," Hauser said. "I’m very humbled to be among the great women recognized by this association.”

Stokes is an associate professor at UC Santa Barbara with a focus on energy, climate, and environmental politics. Her recent book, "Short Circuiting Policy," was named the Best Energy Book of 2020 by the American Energy Society and was listed as a Top 5 climate book from 2020 by The New York Times.

Stokes was recognized last year on TIME's TIME100 Next and Business Insider's Climate Action 30 list. Her academic work is widely read, cited and she's quoted frequently in national media.

“We need powerful storytelling that invites us to give up despair, find climate community, and take meaningful action, said Stokes. "That’s why I devote much of my career to speaking, podcasting, and writing for a popular audience, and why I’m deeply honored to be recognized by AWC-SB this year.”

AWC-SB says their theme this year will be "Climate Champions: Bold Communication for a Sustainable Future."

Our very own News Channel anchor and 2019 AWC-SB Women of Achievement award recipient Beth Farnsworth, will emcee the event.

News Channel anchor Beth Farnsworth

Tickets to the luncheon are available at www.awcsb.org.

Tickets cost $75 for members, $85 for non-members. Prices will rise to $85 for members and $95 for non-members after March 17th.