World’s largest birds flock together during rainstorm at Ostrichland USA

SOLVANG, Calif. - The heavy rainstorm across Santa Barbara County not only impacted humans, but also animals.

This includes all the big birds over at Ostrichland USA in Solvang.

Managers at the popular tourist attraction said last week's rainstorm damaged the fencing that keeps the ostriches from running away.

But these flightless birds never left.

Ostrichland USA is considered Santa Barbara County's premier big bird sanctuary.

For safety reasons, the sanctuary closed its doors to the public while crews repaired the fencing.

Managers said they weren't surprised to see the ostriches never left the property, saying the birds feel safe there and know it's their home.

Now that most of the repair work is finished, the doors have reopened to visitors and you can once again feed the ostriches behind the safety of a fence.

But you don't want to go past that fence.

While Ostrichland USA is a great place to learn about the big bird, the infamous creatures can be unpredictable.

