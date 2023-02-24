Drivers up and down the coast “weather the storm”

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.—I-5 through the Grapevine is still closed tonight, leaving Highway 101 as the only route for anyone traveling from southern California to northern California, or vice versa.

Whenever that happens drivers witness a lot more traffic on the 101 through the region.

Officials deemed road conditions unsafe Friday as the storm continued to intensify.

A blizzard warning for the Grapevine area is in effect until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“Somebody told me at work yesterday that like, ‘Hey, there's going to be you check it out before you drive.’ But I was like ‘What?’” said Lena Nieves, who is making the over 500 mile trek from San Francisco to San Diego.

This is the first blizzard warning issued in the area since 1989.

The shutdown has caused heavier amounts of traffic on Highway 101.

But that didn’t stop drivers like Lena Nieves from sticking to their weekend plans.

“I'm coming down from San Francisco, headed down to San Diego… I chose the best day to do it I know,” said Nieves sarcastically.

Though the traffic was frustrating for many, it was a blessing for local gas stations like The Point Market.

“We get a lot of people who are cutting their way through, trying to avoid the 101, customers coming in asking to use the bathroom. We've seen a lot of increase in flow of customers coming through,” said The Point Market District Manager John Rigling.

These kids stopped by for some snacks and are making the best of their cancelled football practice plans.

“We’ve been kinda just hanging out and chilling,” said brothers Kingston and Brody Anderson, who were headed to Montecito.

Others coped with the traffic by listening to music and true crime podcasts.

“I got some podcasts on so I’m catching up,” said Nieves.

It’s unknown when the highway will reopen, but you can take a live look at traffic and travel times here.