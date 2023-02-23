Three self-service sandbag stations offered to Goleta residents ahead of winter storm
GOLETA, Calif.– The city of Goleta offers three self-service sandbag stations to residents to protect their homes ahead of increasing winter weather.
The sandbag stations are on a first come first served basis daily during daylight hours. Residents must bring their own shovel and have a 20 bag limit per person. The city recommends two people to fill the bags.
Self-service sandbag locations:
- Fire Station 11 (6901 Frey Way and Storke Road just south of Santa Felicia, across from the main post office)
- Fire Station 14 (320 Los Carneros Road next to the Stow House Museum lot)
- Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue)
Goleta resident may also dispose of old sandbags at the above locations.
For disposal of old Polypropylene sandbags:
- Residents may displace old sand in planters or on lawns and dispose of bags in their trash containers.
- Residents may also bring their old, filled bags to Public Works Corporate Yard located at 6735 Hollister Avenue (behind the Deckers building) for disposal.