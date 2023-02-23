Three self-service sandbag stations offered to Goleta residents ahead of winter storm

GOLETA, Calif.– The city of Goleta offers three self-service sandbag stations to residents to protect their homes ahead of increasing winter weather.

The sandbag stations are on a first come first served basis daily during daylight hours. Residents must bring their own shovel and have a 20 bag limit per person. The city recommends two people to fill the bags.

Self-service sandbag locations:

Fire Station 11 (6901 Frey Way and Storke Road just south of Santa Felicia, across from the main post office)

(6901 Frey Way and Storke Road just south of Santa Felicia, across from the main post office) Fire Station 14 (320 Los Carneros Road next to the Stow House Museum lot)

(320 Los Carneros Road next to the Stow House Museum lot) Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue)

Goleta resident may also dispose of old sandbags at the above locations.

For disposal of old Polypropylene sandbags: