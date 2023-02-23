Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Multiple storm shelters open in north and south county Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Multiple locations including PATH Santa Barbara and the Freedom Warming Center are open for those needing shelter from the winter weather.

Find exact details on each shelter below:

SOUTH COUNTY

  • SANTA BARBARA
    Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara - 1535 Santa Barbara St.
    PATH Santa Barbara - 816 Cacique St.
  • CARPINTERIA
    Carpinteria Community Church - 1111 Vallecito Road

SANTA BARBARA NORTH COUNTY

  • LOMPOC
    Peace Lutheran - 1000 West Ocean
  • SANTA MARIA
    Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene - 1026 Sierra Madre

A Warming Center Hotline can be reached at (805) 324-2372.

To follow the most up to date alerts from the county as winter weather rolls in sign up for alerts at Ready SBC.org.

