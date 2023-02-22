Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
22-year-old man charged with 26 counts of illegal electronic peeping

Santa Barbara County District Attorney

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Santa Barbara District Attorney charged 22-year-old Justin Obinna Asinobi with 26 counts of illegal electronic peeping on multiple victims.

The 22-year-old was arrested a year ago on Feb. 16 for placing hidden camera's in the bathroom and throughout homes of the victim's homes.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

A judge ordered the 22-year-old man in court Tuesday to stay out of Isla Vista, be subject to GPS monitoring, and not have any contact with the victims. Bail was set at $200,000 and will appear next Feb. 23 for a continued arraignment.

