Deadline for federal disaster assistance applications is March 16

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Direct federal assistance applications for residents impacted by severe storms in January are due by Mar. 16, 2023.

Applications for federal assistance can be found here.

Following a direct appeal from Central Coast representatives, President Biden approved major disaster declarations for Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties which opened a variety of federal aid for impacted residents.

Some examples of federal aid made available include:

Rental payments for temporary housing for those whose homes are unlivable

Grants for home repairs and replacement of essential household items

Unemployment payments for workers who temporarily lost jobs because of the disaster and do not qualify for state benefits

Low-interest loans to cover residential losses not fully compensated by insurance

Crisis counseling for those traumatized by the disaster

Advisory assistance for legal veterans’ benefits and social security matters

More information about federal resources made available can be found here.

Each Central Coast county has pooled resource information at the following links:

Santa Barbara County residents can find additional information at ReadySBC.org

San Luis Obispo County residents can find additional information at ReadySLO.org

Ventura County residents can find additional information at VCEmergency.com

“I know many Central Coast residents have already applied and received financial assistance from FEMA in the wake of last month’s storms and flooding – and that millions of federal relief dollars have already been approved to help our region rebuild and recover – but I don’t want anyone to miss the opportunity to get additional helping that can help them get back on their feet,” said Congressman Carbajal. “I am grateful to our County partners for all they have done in spreading the word about this assistance, and for their around-the-clock work in clean up efforts around our communities."