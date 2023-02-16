Jason Mraz to perform at the Santa Barbara Bowl this July

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Jason Mraz is back, and he and His SuperBand announced they will be gracing the stage of the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday, July 21 at 7:00 p.m.

The multi-GRAMMY winning and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree released his new single and music video on Thursday, "I Feel Like Dancing," teasing a new album to be released on June 23.

The album, which he will perform at the Bowl, is titled "Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride."

Tickets to see Mraz and His SuperBand at the Bowl will go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10:00 a.m., via AXS.com.