Cate Blanchett receives her second Outstanding Performer Award at SBIFF

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Cate Blanchett received the Outstanding Performer of the year award the award recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves with outstanding performance in film.

Cate Banchett was honored for her acclaimed role as a conductor, learning to play the piano and speak German for the role.

Fans from Riverside and Los Angeles made sure to arrive early to get a chance to see Cate Blanchett.

Cate Blanchett received her second outstanding performer of the year award. 2014 was the first time she received the award in her work “Blue Jasmine” Blanchett said she enjoys returning to Santa Barbara.

Film Director of Tar. Todd Field says Blanchett had to learn multiple roles for the film tar.

“She learned to play piano. She learned to speak German. She had to learn more in nine months than this character learned in 25 years," said film director Todd Field.

Kate Blanchett says being honored the with the outstanding film of the year mean a lot to her.