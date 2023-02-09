Santa Barbara buzzed for the arrival of SBIFF honoree Angela Basset

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Downtown Santa Barbara buzzed with excitement as fans cheered for the arrival of oscar-nominated actress Angela Basset.

Bassett was thrilled to be back in Santa Barbara.

“I've been to Santa Barbara a few times. A couple times. Not a lot, but couple times. There's a place here. Wonderful. Of course, it's a beautiful, beautiful community. So I feel extraordinarily blessed to be here," said actress Angela Bassett.

Golden Globe winner Bassett will also attend the Oscars in March as she is nominated for best supporting actress.

Fans brought their attributes for Angela and her work.

“It means a lot because for a person, as I grew up when I was young, I tend to watch all the films and I didn't just end up just watching and leave the theater. I always want to know more, said fan Ernesto Hurtado.

Ryan Coogler the director of Black Panther Wakanda Forever says he was honored to work with Bassett.

“She's getting better every day which is like impossible to think about. But she's constantly in pursuit of like, her best performers. I feel honored to have to work with her," said film director Ryan Coogler.