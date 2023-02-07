Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 11:51 am

Local boutique transforms fashion landscape through emphasis on sustainability

Sarah Anticouni, Owner of Sarah's Groovy Vintage Consignment
KEYT- Mina Wahab
Sarah Anticouni, Owner of Sarah's Groovy Vintage Consignment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— One local Santa Barbara business is changing the way people see fashion, one vintage piece at a time.

Sarah Anticouni runs a boutique called Sarah’s Groovy Vintage Consignment. It’s filled with one of a kind second hand pieces. She says that when it comes to fashion sustainability is key. 

 We will be speaking with Sarah later today to see what items she has gathered for awards season and Valentine’s Day.

For more from Mina, follow her on Twitter below:

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content