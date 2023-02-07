GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta has launched an updated version of its website as well as an updated separate website for the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries.

If you had either of those pages bookmarked or favorited, the URLs have changed and you will have to update those bookmarks.

For a full explanation of changes, a presentation about the new features will be held at the Public Engagement Commission meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.

You can join that meeting in-person at the Goleta City Council Chambers at 130 Cremona Dr. or via zoom where a link will be posted on the City's website 72 hours before the meeting.

Some of the notable features of the new websites include:

Modernized look with a streamlined layout

Service Finder and Popular Search features

New Main Navigation categories

Enhanced language translation feature present on every page

Accessibility feature present on every page

Call to Action buttons prominently displayed on the homepage for cell phone viewing

Month At-A-Glance calendar on the homepage

Video section on the homepage

Spotlight section on the homepage highlighting upcoming City events, projects and general information

If you have any other questions or comments, you can contact Community Relations Manager Kelly Hoover at pio@cityofgoleta.org.