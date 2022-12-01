Dignity Health Central Coast provides details on RSV in vulnerable older adults

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has been reported as an increasing danger for children, but the number of affected people is higher amongst older adults.

Marian Regional Medical Center Doctor John Campbell explains, "RSV is of significant concern for older adults with underlying heart and lung disease or weakened immune systems. It’s important to pay attention to this vulnerable population, especially those who live with young children, since they tend to

bring it home after catching it at school or daycare.”

RSV is most common from fall to spring, much like the common flu, and prevention is similar to measures used during the pandemic to limit spread including the following.