Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Barbara County ACPD conduct week-long burn off San Marcos Pass

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire Department continues to conduct a controlled burn to reduce wildfire threats in the Painted Cave Road area off San Marcos Pass from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.

SBC Fire alongside Santa Barbara County ACPD is set to burn seven acres of brush to reduce potential hazards to wildfire spread.

Those in the area shouldn't be concerned if smoke is seen in the area and officials will burn when smoke can be directed away from community dense areas.