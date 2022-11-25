Skip to Content
Firefighters respond to two-car crash blocking traffic on N. Patterson Ave and Cathedral Oaks Rd

Craig Bonner

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A two-car collision on North Patterson Avenue and Cathedral Oaks Road blocked traffic temporarily around 2:32 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Dispatch.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed four people were involved in the crash and sustained no to minor injury based on the preliminary report of the crash.

