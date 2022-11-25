Firefighters respond to two-car crash blocking traffic on N. Patterson Ave and Cathedral Oaks Rd
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A two-car collision on North Patterson Avenue and Cathedral Oaks Road blocked traffic temporarily around 2:32 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Dispatch.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed four people were involved in the crash and sustained no to minor injury based on the preliminary report of the crash.
2 Car Vehicle Accident: N Patterson/Cathedral Oaks Blvd, Goleta. Moderate Damage. 4 Pt's(3 green patients, 1 Yellow/minor injuries/ female in her 60’s Tx to Goleta Valley ER by ambulance). Lanes blocked temporarily, now open. CT 2:19 pic.twitter.com/h5CDSIzHzI— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) November 25, 2022