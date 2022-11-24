Man and dog suffer major injury in crash with a pillar in Albertsons parking lot in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif.– A male driver and their dog suffered major injury and had to be extracted after striking a pillar in the Albertsons parking lot on Santa Felicia Drive in Goleta, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Santa Barbara fire extracted the man who was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, the driver's dog was in the car and died from injuries sustained in the crash.

There was no reported damage to the structure.